Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.97 Billion Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033,710 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 0.9% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,969,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,622,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,352 shares of company stock worth $19,168,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 435.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

