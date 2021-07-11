875,000 Shares in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Purchased by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGRWU. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,266,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,186,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,955,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,484,000.

Progress Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

