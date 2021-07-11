Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 1,132,826 EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,132,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $746,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $995,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJFAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

