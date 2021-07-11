Nomura Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,191,219 SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,191,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,016,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 3.31% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.95 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

