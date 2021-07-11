HRT Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,725 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 375,366 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 226,199 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 261,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 151,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $22,972,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 92.0% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 91,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $131.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

