Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,409,469 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $485,123,000 after buying an additional 101,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $2,391,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,671,586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $739,236,000 after purchasing an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

