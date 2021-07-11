Pinz Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,600 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after purchasing an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Amphenol by 72.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Amphenol by 113.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $70.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $4,080,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

