Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,815,000 after buying an additional 1,134,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 775,758 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $6,847,000. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $73,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,167 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,560 shares of company stock worth $442,113. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.08. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $24.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.