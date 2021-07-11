Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 1,700 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in CarMax by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 526,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 128,375 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 19,580 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $2,598,070.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,199.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,058 shares of company stock valued at $46,542,239. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

NYSE:KMX opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

