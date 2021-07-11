Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). TherapeuticsMD posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178,148 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,006,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $440.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

