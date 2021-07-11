Analysts Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. The TJX Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 411.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.77. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after buying an additional 5,173,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

