Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.31. Old Dominion Freight Line reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $260.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $171.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.