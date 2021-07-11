Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 285 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after acquiring an additional 285,567 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after acquiring an additional 537,532 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $66.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.92.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.