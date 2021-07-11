Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $431,000 Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHCG opened at $209.70 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

