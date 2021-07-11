Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 509 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

POR has been the topic of several research reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of POR stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

