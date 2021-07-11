Ossiam Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ossiam cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $150.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,582,502 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

