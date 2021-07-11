Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Teleflex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,709,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in Teleflex by 100.0% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 1,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $422.82 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.29.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.00.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

