Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 14,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,857,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,123,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 61,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,510.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,386.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,545.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.