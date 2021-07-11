Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ARCC stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

