5,782 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. ADE LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.