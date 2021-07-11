5,782 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. ADE LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.