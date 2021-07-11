Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $18,891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 402,017 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $48.44.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 70,193 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $3,680,920.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

