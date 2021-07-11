Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 186,430 Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $206,021,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 42.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 118,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.94 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

