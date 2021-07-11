Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 24,252 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $183.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 296.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,496 shares of company stock worth $16,304,441. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.83.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

