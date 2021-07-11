First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives $14.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHN. Raymond James upped their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.22. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $1,057,573.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 11.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in First Horizon by 34.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 27,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 37.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,627,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 982,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $390,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.