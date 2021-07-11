MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.68 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $33.41 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.53 or 0.00875286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00044667 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 315,501,738 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.