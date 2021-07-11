1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $17.16 million and $45,268.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001027 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.05 or 0.00243018 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

