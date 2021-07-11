Decentral Games (DG) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $190,415.00

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $29.77 million and approximately $190,415.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $104.67 or 0.00309998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00118998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00161891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,741.51 or 0.99932431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00967332 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,373 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

