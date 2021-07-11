PutinCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $126.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 11th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $441,625.83 and $126.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,788.75 or 1.00072337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00042380 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007232 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00056956 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000915 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

