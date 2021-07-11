Brokerages Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. Warner Music Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.47. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 839.8% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,804,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter worth about $21,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

