Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 748,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,165,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,971,000 after purchasing an additional 793,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after buying an additional 638,719 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,278,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,119,000 after buying an additional 468,271 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.89%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.47%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

