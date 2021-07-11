Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $213,000 Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,504,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 487,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BKU stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

