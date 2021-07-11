Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,243 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,382,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

EPRT opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

