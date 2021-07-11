38,603 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

