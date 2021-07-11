38,731 Shares in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

EWW stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.80.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

