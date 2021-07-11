2,380 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 19,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 95,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $901.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $868.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $902.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $906.38.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

