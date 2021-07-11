Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $220,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 146,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $312.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.87. The company has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $316.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.