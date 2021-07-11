Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,546,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Sun Communities worth $232,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sun Communities by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after buying an additional 119,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

SUI opened at $180.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.73 and a twelve month high of $180.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

