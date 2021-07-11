Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $260,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT opened at $383.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

