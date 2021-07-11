Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Edison International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 179,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,517,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Edison International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Edison International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

