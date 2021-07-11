Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Reduced by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

