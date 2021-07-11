EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436,979 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 600,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $249,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after buying an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EOG Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $267,777,000 after acquiring an additional 560,274 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

NYSE:EOG opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

