CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will report sales of $190.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.90 million. CarGurus posted sales of $94.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $753.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $732.59 million to $783.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $863.67 million, with estimates ranging from $788.05 million to $968.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CARG. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,337,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,764,577.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,981 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,433 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,726 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,780,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.90.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

