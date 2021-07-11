CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,398 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $275,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,923,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONE stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.07. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

