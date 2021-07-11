Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Position Trimmed by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FOX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,163,000 after purchasing an additional 477,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,387,000 after purchasing an additional 178,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,311,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in FOX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,777,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

FOX stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

