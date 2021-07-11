Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 12,165 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,165 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

