Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,098,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,327 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $310,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 33.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

