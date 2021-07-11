Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 331,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $277,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VOR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

VOR opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.08. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

