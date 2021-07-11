Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $16.90 Million Stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929,474 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition were worth $16,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSVAU. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $57,405,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,900,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $11,975,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,314,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $7,676,000.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

