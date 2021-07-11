Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.90.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total transaction of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.77. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.11 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

