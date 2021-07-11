Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Takes $3.79 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,764 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 244,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.0% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 190,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 779,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,723,000 after acquiring an additional 92,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.95. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

